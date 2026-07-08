Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More
Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More
⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Queen vs. ABBA at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.
This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.
Tentative Program
Dancing Queen - ABBA
SOS - ABBA
Money, Money, Money - ABBA
Voulez Vous - ABBA
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
I Want to Break Free - Queen
Killer Queen - Queen
Waterloo - ABBA
Super Trouper - ABBA
Mamma Mia - ABBA
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
We Will Rock You - Queen
We Are the Champions - Queen
Gimme Gimme Gimme - ABBA
The Egyptian Theatre
39.50
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main StreetBoise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net