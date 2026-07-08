Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Queen vs. ABBA at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

Tentative Program

Dancing Queen - ABBA

SOS - ABBA

Money, Money, Money - ABBA

Voulez Vous - ABBA

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

I Want to Break Free - Queen

Killer Queen - Queen

Waterloo - ABBA

Super Trouper - ABBA

Mamma Mia - ABBA

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

We Will Rock You - Queen

We Are the Champions - Queen

Gimme Gimme Gimme - ABBA