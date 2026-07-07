Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Adele at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

Tentative Program

Hello

Rumour Has It

Make You Feel My Love

Water Under the Bridge

Oh My God

Someone Like You

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Chasing Pavements

Skyfall

When We Were Young

Set Fire to the Rain

Easy On Me

Rolling in the Deep

Performers

String Quartet - Listeso - Boise