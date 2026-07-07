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Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Adele at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

Tentative Program

Hello
Rumour Has It
Make You Feel My Love
Water Under the Bridge
Oh My God
Someone Like You
Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Chasing Pavements
Skyfall
When We Were Young
Set Fire to the Rain
Easy On Me
Rolling in the Deep

Performers

String Quartet - Listeso - Boise

The Egyptian Theatre
39.50
07:45 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/