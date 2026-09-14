Celebrate the Sawtooths with The Sawtooth Society
Celebrate the Sawtooths with The Sawtooth Society
Enjoy visiting the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho? Come see us along the Greenbelt at Green Acres Food Truck Park to have a chat with us about the SNRA, Public Lands, or all of the above! Green Acres will be hosting live music by Niccole Blaze & Emily Tipton. Enjoy some delicious food from local vendors. Plus, those who sign up for our newsletter, follow us on social media, or donate to the Sawtooth Society will receive a free drink ticket.
Green Acres Food Truck Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Sawtooth Society
Artist Group Info
michael.coiner@sawtoothsociety.org
Green Acres Food Truck Park
1401 Shoreline DriveBoise, Idaho 83702
503-343-7481
shelley@idahorivers.org