Celebrate the Sawtooths with The Sawtooth Society

Enjoy visiting the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho? Come see us along the Greenbelt at Green Acres Food Truck Park to have a chat with us about the SNRA, Public Lands, or all of the above! Green Acres will be hosting live music by Niccole Blaze & Emily Tipton. Enjoy some delicious food from local vendors. Plus, those who sign up for our newsletter, follow us on social media, or donate to the Sawtooth Society will receive a free drink ticket.