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Celebrate the Sawtooths with The Sawtooth Society

Celebrate the Sawtooths with The Sawtooth Society

Enjoy visiting the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho? Come see us along the Greenbelt at Green Acres Food Truck Park to have a chat with us about the SNRA, Public Lands, or all of the above! Green Acres will be hosting live music by Niccole Blaze & Emily Tipton. Enjoy some delicious food from local vendors. Plus, those who sign up for our newsletter, follow us on social media, or donate to the Sawtooth Society will receive a free drink ticket.

Green Acres Food Truck Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Sawtooth Society
https://sawtoothsociety.org/

Artist Group Info

michael.coiner@sawtoothsociety.org
Green Acres Food Truck Park
1401 Shoreline Drive
Boise, Idaho 83702
503-343-7481
shelley@idahorivers.org
https://www.idahorivers.org/events/idaho-brewshed-beer-festival