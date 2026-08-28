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Cheers for Change

Cheers for Change

Join Family Advocates for Cheers for Change, a community pop-up party featuring local wineries and breweries, tasty bites, and music from 94.9 The River. Enjoy an evening of great food, local drinks, and community connection while supporting Family Advocates and our work serving children and families.

Family Advocates
$30
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Family Advocates
2083453344
enroll@familyadvocates.org
Family Advocates
3010 W State St
Boise, Idaho 83703