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CNC Basics

CNC Basics

Step into the world of precision woodworking and digital craftsmanship using Computer Numerical Control (CNC) technology!

Our knowledgeable instructor will guide you through CNC machining, providing you with a strong foundation in safety protocols, tool selection, and workpiece setup. Throughout this workshop, participants will learn the art of designing, programming, and fabricating wood pieces with the precision and efficiency offered by CNC machines. Get started with Carbide Create CAD/CAM Software.

Upon completing this training, participants will be eligible to attend an advanced session, or reserve the CNC machine for personal use.

Registration required!

Meridian Library unBound
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Meridian Library District- unBound
208-888-4451
www.mld.org
Meridian Library unBound
722 E 2nd St
Meridian, Idaho 83642
208-888-4451
https://www.mld.org