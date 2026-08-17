Collaborative Agriculture Summit

Join Taproots for a lively gathering focused on the future of farming in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley.

Taproots Farm Hub presents a one-day summit on Collaborative Agriculture Systems: a gathering focused on the future of farming in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley. This summit will bring together farmers, landowners, city & county planners, attorneys, lenders, community leaders, and advocates to hear from local leaders and national innovators who are enacting alternatives to business as usual in the realms of long-term farmland preservation and access, agritourism, collaboration on direct-market organic agriculture, beginning farmer training, and so much more!

Join this powerhouse group of local & national food systems movers & shakers as we move beyond the hopeless narrative of farmland loss and soulless development, and skill up on practical tools, inspiring examples, and new opportunities for collaboration that stretch our imaginations toward more plausible and exciting alternatives.

You don’t want to miss it! Come connect, build partnerships, and discover unexpected solutions to shared challenges.

Agenda Highlights:

Keynote: Sarah Mock, journalist, author & podcast host, Author of Farm and Other F Words and Big Team Farms; host of The Only Thing That Lasts podcast

Breakfast, lunch, and light happy hour apps featuring local ingredients, provided by KIN

Breakout tracks for city & county planners, ag land preservation advocates, and small-scale farmers

Challenges and opportunities in agricultural land planning, conservation, and long-term stewardship: guests TBA

Conserving land creatively: innovative Farmer’s Land Trust agricultural models

Strength in numbers: economic advantages of collaboration in organic, direct-market agriculture

No host networking happy hour

Taproots is working toward a Treasure Valley where farmers thrive in community, land is stewarded with care for future generations, and all people are integral members of an ecosystem with access to nutritious food.

At Taproots Farm Hub, we are re-imagining Treasure Valley agriculture by creating a supportive incubator that offers secure land, shared resources, training, and market opportunities for organic farmers.

This project is supported through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP). TOPP is a program of the USDA Organic Transition Initiative and is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Organic Program (NOP). Know a farm interested in transitioning to organic? Reach out to Hanna, an Organic Transition Specialist, at TOPP@tilth.org.