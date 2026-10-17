Colossal Cinematic Showcase, November 8, 2026, Overland Park Cinemas

The Colossal Cinematic Showcase is a red carpet event featuring two hours of short films made primarily by local filmmakers shown on the big screen at Overland Park Cinemas (7051 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709)! Following the films, attend the Colossal After Party to meet and mingle with the featured filmmakers. This event is open to the public, yet please note this is for mature audiences only. Doors open at 3:45pm, Films start at 4:30pm, Colossal After Party starts at 6:30pm. **We strongly suggest arriving by 4pm so you have time to check in, walk the Red Carpet, get concessions and find your seat before the films start at 4:30pm.**

The Official Selections of the Colossal Cinematic Showcase November 8, 2026 are:

"Bluebird" - Amanda Woods, Produced by Female Film Slayers

"OBEY!" - Jordan Wippell

"Whack-Em Jack" - Joel Deering

"In Memory of Tom Vulture" - Sam Patzer

"Willow" - Gordon A. Muhlestein

"UPRIVER" - Rob Sallis

"The Devil Eats Pork" - Gavin Johnson

"Plunge" - Brady Love

"E, or Life Through the Eyes of an Autistic POC in Boise" - Taylor Hildebrand

"Therian" - Andrew Ellis

"Don't Go Home" - Kody Newton

"Career" - Mike Thompson

"bird song" - Timothy David Orme

"Grave Happenings" - Huttheimer Oscar Wigley

"GRUNGE" - Andrew Ellis, Ian Taylor, Easton Lay, Leta Neustaedter

To find out more about the Colossal Cinematic Showcase visit: www.colossalcinematicshowcase.com OR find the event on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Bj9guu6br/

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at https://filmfreeway.com/ColossalCinematicShowcase/tickets - We highly suggest buying online prior to the event to avoid the ticket line!

We can't wait to see you at the 18th Colossal Cinematic Showcase!

#ColossalCinematicShowcase #ccsIdaho

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3877634-0?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3877634-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: Sunday, 08 November 2026 at 16:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Overland Park Cinemas, 7051 West Overland Road, Boise, Idaho, 83709, United States

Category: Arts | Visual Arts | Film / Cinema

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00