Common Ground Community Chorus Spring concert

We’re a diversity chorus with a mission to celebrate community through singing

We celebrated our 26th anniversary last year.

The program of choral music includes parts of the Leonard Bernstein Mass, Native American music, and a commissioned song based on a poem by a woman civil Rights’ worker.

We’re joining with Artisans for Hope who will revive a donation from our ticket sales. Tickets are only $10.

There will be cake and coffee afterwards gratis.