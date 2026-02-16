Common Ground Community Chorus Spring concert
Common Ground Community Chorus Spring concert
We’re a diversity chorus with a mission to celebrate community through singing
We celebrated our 26th anniversary last year.
The program of choral music includes parts of the Leonard Bernstein Mass, Native American music, and a commissioned song based on a poem by a woman civil Rights’ worker.
We’re joining with Artisans for Hope who will revive a donation from our ticket sales. Tickets are only $10.
There will be cake and coffee afterwards gratis.
Cathedral of the Rockies downtown campus
$10 check, cash, or card
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Common Ground Community Chorus
(208) 794-3319
info@commongroundboise.org
Cathedral of the Rockies downtown campus
717 N. 11th St.Boise, Idaho 83702
6167458667
nanderson@thecrispianadvantage.com