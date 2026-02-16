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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Common Ground Community Chorus Spring concert

Common Ground Community Chorus Spring concert

We’re a diversity chorus with a mission to celebrate community through singing

We celebrated our 26th anniversary last year.

The program of choral music includes parts of the Leonard Bernstein Mass, Native American music, and a commissioned song based on a poem by a woman civil Rights’ worker.

We’re joining with Artisans for Hope who will revive a donation from our ticket sales. Tickets are only $10.

There will be cake and coffee afterwards gratis.

Cathedral of the Rockies downtown campus
$10 check, cash, or card
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Common Ground Community Chorus
(208) 794-3319
info@commongroundboise.org
www.commongroundboise.org
Cathedral of the Rockies downtown campus
717 N. 11th St.
Boise, Idaho 83702
6167458667
nanderson@thecrispianadvantage.com