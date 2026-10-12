Community Thanksgiving
Community Thanksgiving
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER
Wed Nov 25th 4:00pm - 7:00pm
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNERfree hats gloves blankets coats new underwear and socks
White Pine Elementary School, 1900 Hiland Avenue, Burley, ID 83318, USA
spanish interpreters will be available
Free will offering Complete Thanksgiving Dinner. At the event we will be also giving away free coats, blankets, hats, new underwear, and socks. Must be present to receive any of the items or food.
White Pine Elementary School,
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
White Pine Elementary School,
1900 Hiland AvenueBurley , Idaho 83318