COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER

Wed Nov 25th 4:00pm - 7:00pm

FREE THANKSGIVING DINNERfree hats gloves blankets coats new underwear and socks

White Pine Elementary School, 1900 Hiland Avenue, Burley, ID 83318, USA

spanish interpreters will be available

Free will offering Complete Thanksgiving Dinner. At the event we will be also giving away free coats, blankets, hats, new underwear, and socks. Must be present to receive any of the items or food.