Convergence Idaho

Convergence returns for Year Two to the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City, Sept. 4, 5, and 6, 2026. More than 35 all-Idaho performers across two stages and three themed nights, spanning metal, punk, hip hop, country and garage, alongside burlesque, battle sets, live-band karaoke, video performance and visual art. Food daily (vegan options) and a weekend popup market. Single-day and full-weekend passes at convergenceidaho.com.