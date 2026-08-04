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Convergence Idaho

Convergence Idaho

Convergence returns for Year Two to the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City, Sept. 4, 5, and 6, 2026. More than 35 all-Idaho performers across two stages and three themed nights, spanning metal, punk, hip hop, country and garage, alongside burlesque, battle sets, live-band karaoke, video performance and visual art. Food daily (vegan options) and a weekend popup market. Single-day and full-weekend passes at convergenceidaho.com.

Visual Arts Collective
15-30
03:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ProtoRebel
2086541004
convergence@protorebel.com
https://protorebel.com

Artist Group Info

https://convergenceidaho.com/
Visual Arts Collective
3638 Osage St
Garden City, Idaho 83702
208-424-8297
booking@visualartscollective.com
https://visualartscollective.com/