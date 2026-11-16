Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup
Couch Surfer: A Writer-Musician Mashup
A Radio Boise and Rediscovered Books collaboration featuring spontaneous mash-ups between musicians and writers.
Join us for an evening of music and muses starring local musician Sarah Simpson and local author Kim Cross. Allison Maier will be in conversation with both artists where they both get to share their writing and discuss their process. The end of the evening will include an impromptu collaboration you won't soon forget!
The Couch Surfer Series will be ongoing through February 2027 on the first Sunday of each month and will feature different local creatives. Don't miss out on this unique and memorable opportunity to support your local community.
Doors open at 5:30PM. See you there!
Rediscovered Bookshop
10
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Radio Boise
208-258-2072
evelyn@radioboise.org
Rediscovered Bookshop
1576 W Grove StBoise, Idaho 83702
3307706347
rdbooks1@gmail.com