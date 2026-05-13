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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Crazy for Cline: Rebecca Pearce and Whisky Tango

Crazy for Cline: Rebecca Pearce and Whisky Tango

Step back in time and into the golden glow of the Grand Ole Opry as Rebecca Pearce takes the stage for a heartfelt celebration of one of country music’s most beloved voices — Patsy Cline. With her rich, soulful vocals, this tribute show brings to life the timeless songs that made Patsy a legend: from “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces” to “Crazy” and beyond.

The Egyptian Theatre
30
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main Street
Boise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net
https://egyptiantheatre.net/