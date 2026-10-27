CreativeMornings: Krisi Britto

CreativeMornings Boise is a free monthly breakfast lecture series that brings together creatives, entrepreneurs, artists, students, nonprofit leaders, and curious humans for coffee, conversation, and an inspiring local speaker. Each gathering is centered around a global theme, interpreted through the unique perspective of our local community.

About the speaker: Kristi Britto is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of SORCE, a living-systems company advancing Energetic Literacy across leadership and organizations. She oversees strategy, client operations, and organizational infrastructure, ensuring that SORCE’s programs, technology, and enterprise deployments move from design into execution.

Kristi’s background combines operational leadership with systems thinking. She previously served as Director of Operations for a global media company, stewarding more than 200 million dollars in international acquisitions and building processes that supported sustained growth across teams. She later led a private practice in functional nutrition and is Board Certified in this discipline, grounding her work in both science and applied practice.

She has been featured in Scale Health and C21 Media for Corporate Health and Performance in Cannes, and is recognized as a steward for change in the emerging field of regenerative leadership.