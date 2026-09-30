Cultivating Well-Being Under Duress: A Workshop for Healthcare Professionals

We welcome you to join us for a workshop with

Dr. Charlie Clements–a physician, founding board member of Physicians for Human Rights, and alumnus of the University of Washington Schools of Medicine and Public Health–to explore ways to cultivate well-being while navigating a rapidly changing and unpredictable healthcare landscape.

Dr. Clements volunteered to provide medical care during El Salvador’s civil war while living in a free-fire zone that was strafed, rocketed, and bombed daily. He was also a special guest at the signing of the peace accords that ended the war. Witness to War, a documentary about his journey of conscience from pilot in Vietnam to physician in El Salvador, won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short in 1985