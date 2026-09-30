Cultivating Well-Being Under Duress: A Workshop for Healthcare Professionals
Cultivating Well-Being Under Duress: A Workshop for Healthcare Professionals
We welcome you to join us for a workshop with
Dr. Charlie Clements–a physician, founding board member of Physicians for Human Rights, and alumnus of the University of Washington Schools of Medicine and Public Health–to explore ways to cultivate well-being while navigating a rapidly changing and unpredictable healthcare landscape.
Dr. Clements volunteered to provide medical care during El Salvador’s civil war while living in a free-fire zone that was strafed, rocketed, and bombed daily. He was also a special guest at the signing of the peace accords that ended the war. Witness to War, a documentary about his journey of conscience from pilot in Vietnam to physician in El Salvador, won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short in 1985
St. Luke's Plaza
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
St. Luke's Plaza
720 E Park BlvdBoise, Idaho 83712
2089726144
hurta@slhs.org