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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Curious Minds: Boise's Energy Future

Curious Minds: Boise's Energy Future

What does it take to power a growing city? More than most of us realize.

Join local leaders from government, business, and the energy sector as they pull back the curtain on how Boise's buildings use energy—and the innovative ways organizations across our community are making them more comfortable, efficient, and resilient. Through local case studies and conversation, you'll discover how our city is preparing for the future and what these ideas might inspire in your own home or neighborhood.

The evening will feature brief presentations followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Oldspeak Book Beer Bar - Garden City
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
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Oldspeak Book Beer Bar - Garden City
3640 West Chinden Boulevard
Garden City, Idaho 83714