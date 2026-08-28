Currents of Courage Film Premiere

Currents of Courage is a feature documentary following seven Idaho men — cancer patients and survivors — as they step into Idaho’s wild rivers on an Idaho2Fly fly-fishing retreat and discover something they didn’t know they were looking for: each other. Dawn breaks over Idaho’s rushing rivers. Scarred by chemotherapy, radiation, and the sheer work of survival, these men wade in as fly-fishing novices — most of them carrying their diagnosis alone, in the silence that men mistake for strength. Guided by Idaho2Fly volunteers, they confront vulnerability head-on — standing in a current with nowhere to hide. The film blends breathtaking natural cinematography with the raw intimacy of unscripted shoreline conversations. Tears. Triumphs. Breakthroughs. The film unfolds in three acts: from strangers learning to cast, to a pivotal moment that reframes everything the film has been building toward, to a final reckoning with legacy and what these men are leaving behind. In each act, the river remains constant — indifferent, honest, and quietly doing what medicine could not. These men arrive with diverse cancers, scars, and stories — and a silence that has been killing them. They leave with unbreakable bonds, renewed purpose, and proof that brotherhood saves. The river is not a backdrop. It is a character.