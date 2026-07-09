Custom Home Design Show

Join Build Idaho and Ferguson Home Showroom for a complimentary and exclusive night focused on luxury custom home design.

The evening's expert sessions cover the three things every future custom homeowner wants to know:

How to Build a Custom Home — the real steps, start to finish

The Latest Interior Design Trends — what's defining luxury interiors right now

Top Luxury Communities — where the Treasure Valley's finest homes are being built

Sip award-winning wine from Caldwell's own Dunning Estates and enjoy a live cooking demonstration by Chef Grace McKie of Golden Giraffe Catering, all while you explore the latest in lighting, bath fixtures, faucets, showers, and premium appliances from Thermador and Bosch. Connect with luxury home builders and Parade of Homes award winning interior designer, Amy Kropp.