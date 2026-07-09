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Custom Home Design Show

Custom Home Design Show

Join Build Idaho and Ferguson Home Showroom for a complimentary and exclusive night focused on luxury custom home design.

The evening's expert sessions cover the three things every future custom homeowner wants to know:

How to Build a Custom Home — the real steps, start to finish
The Latest Interior Design Trends — what's defining luxury interiors right now
Top Luxury Communities — where the Treasure Valley's finest homes are being built

Sip award-winning wine from Caldwell's own Dunning Estates and enjoy a live cooking demonstration by Chef Grace McKie of Golden Giraffe Catering, all while you explore the latest in lighting, bath fixtures, faucets, showers, and premium appliances from Thermador and Bosch. Connect with luxury home builders and Parade of Homes award winning interior designer, Amy Kropp.

Ferguson Home
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Build Idaho
208.724.9636
Trey@BuildIdaho.com
https://www.buildidaho.com/

Artist Group Info

Amy Kropp
Ferguson Home
586 N Locust Grove Rd
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2087249636
Trey@buildidaho.com
https://www.buildidaho.com/