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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

CyberIdaho Digital Innovation Lab

CyberIdaho Digital Innovation Lab

The CyberIdaho Digital Innovation Lab (DIL) brings together Idaho legislators, state officials, industry executives, entrepreneurs, investors, cybersecurity professionals, academics, and business leaders to shape Idaho's leadership in cybersecurity, digital assets, artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and other emerging technologies.

The event emphasizes practical cybersecurity, digital assets policy, public-private collaboration, workforce development, and innovation solutions that will make Idaho a leader in the financial technology and cybersecurity spaces.

JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

CyberIdaho
JUMP (Jack's Urban Meeting Place)
1000 West Myrtle Street
Boise, Idaho 83702