Darci Lynne
Darci Lynne
See Darci Lynne live for one night only!
This all-new show brings Darci and her puppets—including Petunia, Oscar, and Edna—closer than ever. With original comedy, music, and audience interaction, it’s a clean, high-energy experience for all ages.
What to Expect:
• New material and musical performances
• Fan-favorite puppets up close
• One-night-only event
• Clean entertainment for all ages
Post-show Meet & Greet is included with Platinum ticket purchase only. If you wish to add a Meet & Greet to any other ticket, please purchase the Meet & Greet add-on at checkout.
The Egyptian Theatre
29.38
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
The Egyptian Theatre
700 West Main StreetBoise , Idaho 83702
208-387-1273
boxoffice@egyptiantheatre.net