See Darci Lynne live for one night only!

This all-new show brings Darci and her puppets—including Petunia, Oscar, and Edna—closer than ever. With original comedy, music, and audience interaction, it’s a clean, high-energy experience for all ages.

What to Expect:

• New material and musical performances

• Fan-favorite puppets up close

• One-night-only event

• Clean entertainment for all ages

Post-show Meet & Greet is included with Platinum ticket purchase only. If you wish to add a Meet & Greet to any other ticket, please purchase the Meet & Greet add-on at checkout.