From Academy-Award winning executive producer, Peter Farrelly (Green Book, There’s Something About Mary), DARUMA tells the story of Patrick (Tobias Forrest) discovering he has a daughter as the result of a one-night-stand he forgot about prior to becoming paralyzed. He takes the girl, Camilla (Victoria Scott), with the promise of a payout only to quickly learn that he can’t parent her as she needs. He then enlists the help of his cantankerous neighbor Robert (John W. Lawson) to take her to live with her maternal grandparents (Barry Bostwick) on the other side of the country. Along the way discovers the redemption he’s been seeking his entire life and resolves to better himself so that he can be the father that Camilla deserves.

CAST:

Tobias Forrest

John W. Lawson

Victoria Scott

Abigail Hawk

Barry Bostwick

DIRECTED BY:

Alexander Yellen

WRITTEN AND PRODUCED BY:

Kelli McNeil-Yellen

RATING: N/A. DARUMA contains strong language and may not be suitable for audiences under 13.

Runtime: 104 minutes