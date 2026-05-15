"Death over Tea" on May 21st, at 7pm MST

Join us for this FREE HYBRID EVENT at both JUMP (Jacks Urban Meeting Place in Boise, Idaho) AND ONLINE on May 21st, from 7:00-8:30 PM MST for “Death over Tea”.

This is a judgment-free zone where curiosity is our guide.Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to engage with others and deepen your understanding of life's final chapter.

We are very excited to share that Dr Qwynn Galloway-Salazar will be joining us online this month and we will be streaming this live event with our Treasure Valley Death over Tea community.

Learn more about Dr Qwynn Galloway-Salazar:

At the intersection of story, service, and systems transformation, Dr. Qwynn Galloway-Salazar is an experience designer redefining how nations honor, support, and accompany Veterans and their loved ones as they age, face end-of-life, experience bereavement, and navigate survivorship. An internationally recognized applied scholar-practitioner, she integrates public health and compassionate community design to create culturally responsive, trauma-informed care experiences.

As Founder & CEO of In Their Honor, she leads a creative consulting practice that designs relational, community-rooted experiences—using storytelling, arts-based inquiry, and community engagement to strengthen how societies understand and care for military-connected communities. Her work centers dignity, belonging, relational healing, and cultural humility, while bridging policy, practice, and lived experience to foster sustainable systems of care.

Through her national leadership with PsychArmor, Dr. Galloway-Salazar has shaped strategies and learning experiences that deepen military cultural competency across healthcare, education, and community systems. She is the creative architect behind Caring for Veterans Through the End of Life, a landmark course collection that has reshaped Veteran-centered end-of-life education and influenced how professionals approach caregiving, grief, and moral injury across the continuum of care.

She also co-leads the first global Veteran-focused doula education initiative with the International Doula Life Movement, advancing interdisciplinary approaches that integrate clinical care, community support, and culturally grounded end-of-life practices.

An Army Veteran, spouse to a Combat Veteran, end-of-life doula educator, and George W. Bush Institute Veteran Leadership Scholar (Class of 2025), she has spent more than two decades designing environments where military-connected individuals feel seen, heard, and held. Her creative scholarship spans theatre and dialogue-driven community experiences through her role as Artist in Residence with Grief Dialogues, including works such as In Honor (2026), In the Wake of Life (2026), Grief Dialogues: Memorial Day (2025), and Can I Trust You, performed at End Well (2024).

Recognized as USA Today’s 2024 Woman of the Year for Georgia and the Inaugural Georgia Woman Veteran of the Year (2022), she contributes her expertise to national advisory bodies focused on caregiving, end-of-life care, and compassionate communities, while mentoring doctoral students and emerging scholars exploring military-connected well-being and death education.

Across stages, classrooms, and global community spaces, her work is guided by a simple conviction: care is not a service to be delivered, but a relationship to be honored—one rooted in dignity, presence, and shared humanity.

Death over Tea, a unique event that encourages organic conversations about the inevitable journey that we will all experience and the journey that most of us will take in caring for our loved ones at the end of life.

If you live in the TREASURE VALLEY, please consider joining us in person at JUMP (Jacks Urban Meeting Place) in downtown Boise.

CLICK HERE TO SAVE YOUR SEAT FOR THE IN-PERSON GATHERING:

https://jumpboise.org/events/death-over-tea

Join the conversation and register today. Space is limited.

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