Definitely Dead is a dynamic Grateful Dead tribute band from Woodlake, CA, whose members skillfully breathe new life into the iconic band's timeless legacy. With nearly 200 years of professional musical experience between them, each member of Definitely Dead brings their unique talents and experience to every room they play in, resulting in a powerful synergy that captivates audiences and keeps the spirit of the Grateful Dead alive.

With a simply magical lighting & video setup and plenty of historically accurate gear, Definitely Dead seamlessly combines the love and unique skill sets of these five extraordinary musicians to create an unforgettable experience for old Heads and new fans alike. Definitely Dead is more than just a tribute band – they're ambassadors of the Grateful Dead's enduring legacy, aiming to give multiple generations the chance to embrace the magic of the Dead's music by faithfully recreating the band's iconic vibe and improvisational spirit