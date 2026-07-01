Introducing Demo Days! 🔥

We're so excited to launch a brand new monthly event at Boise Art Glass!

Join us Saturday, July 26 | 3–6 PM and watch our artists create incredible glass art right before your eyes. It's the perfect chance to see what happens behind the scenes, explore our gallery, and experience the magic of glassblowing up close.

Looking for something fun to do with the kids before summer ends? Bring the whole family! Watching molten glass transform into works of art is an experience all ages will enjoy.

Mark your calendars, Demo Days are happening every month, and each one will feature something new. We can't wait to see you there! ✨