Demo Day
Demo Day
Introducing Demo Days! 🔥
We're so excited to launch a brand new monthly event at Boise Art Glass!
Join us Saturday, July 26 | 3–6 PM and watch our artists create incredible glass art right before your eyes. It's the perfect chance to see what happens behind the scenes, explore our gallery, and experience the magic of glassblowing up close.
Looking for something fun to do with the kids before summer ends? Bring the whole family! Watching molten glass transform into works of art is an experience all ages will enjoy.
Mark your calendars, Demo Days are happening every month, and each one will feature something new. We can't wait to see you there! ✨
Boise Art Glass
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Boise Art Glass
2083451825
marketing.boiseartglass@gmail.com
Boise Art Glass
1124 W Front StBoise, Idaho 83702
2083451825
marketing.boiseartglass@gmail.com