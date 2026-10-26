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Dillon Francis Halloween Bash

Dillon Francis Halloween Bash

Dillon Francis has been pushing dance music forward for more than a decade with his signature mix of house, moombahton, trap and massive festival energy. From iconic tracks like “Get Low” with DJ Snake to stages around the world, Dillon brings a high-energy live show built for one thing: a party. This Halloween, he’s bringing it to Boise for one unforgettable night at Bluebird Social.

Bluebird Social
Starting at $39
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Dillon Francis
Bluebird Social
1401 W Shoreline Dr
Boise, Idaho 82702
chirp@bluebirdsocial.com
https://bluebirdsocial.com/bluebird-days/