Dillon Francis Halloween Bash
Dillon Francis Halloween Bash
Dillon Francis has been pushing dance music forward for more than a decade with his signature mix of house, moombahton, trap and massive festival energy. From iconic tracks like “Get Low” with DJ Snake to stages around the world, Dillon brings a high-energy live show built for one thing: a party. This Halloween, he’s bringing it to Boise for one unforgettable night at Bluebird Social.
Bluebird Social
Starting at $39
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Dillon Francis
Bluebird Social
1401 W Shoreline DrBoise, Idaho 82702
chirp@bluebirdsocial.com