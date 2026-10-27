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Dinner Anywhere in the World Raffle

Dinner Anywhere in the World Raffle

The AAUW Boise Area Branch invites you to participate in our "Dinner Anywhere in the World" Raffle Fundraiser! One lucky winner will receive a custom travel and dining package valued at up to $10,000, planned in partnership with Vista Travel. You choose the destination, who to bring, and where to dine! Only 350 tickets are being sold at $100 each, offering incredible odds of winning. Best of all, 100% of net proceeds directly support local scholarships and STEM education programs for students in the Boise area. The drawing will take place on January 12, 2027 (winner need not be present). Purchase tickets and view official rules at https://AAUWBoiseRaffle.auctria.events.

Online
100.00
12:01 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AAUW Boise Area Branch
208-890-0744
aauwboiseraffle@gmail.com
https://boise-id.aauw.net/
Online
https://digimarconathome.com
Online, Idaho 11100
(800) 805-5385
events@digimarconathome.com