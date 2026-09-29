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Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Concert Tour

A concert that brings together songs from the Disney Channel franchises 'Descendants,' 'Zombies,' and 'Camp Rock' for one live show, featuring music and characters from the films.

All Ages. All patrons require a ticket. For information on our Clear Bag Policy and other arena policies, please visit the ExtraMile Arena A-Z Guide.

ExtraMile Arena
56.90
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
ExtraMile Arena
1401 Bronco Lane
Boise, Idaho 83725