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Documentary Feature: JIMMY IN SAIGON

Documentary Feature: JIMMY IN SAIGON

Friday, July 31st The Flicks will begin a week-long run of the award winning feature documentary JIMMY IN SAIGON (jimmyinsaigon.com). There will be a Q&A with director Peter McDowell following the Saturday, August 1st 7:00 PM screening. Winner of 16 awards at 41 prestigious film festivals worldwide, Jimmy in Saigon explores the tragic death, radical life, and forbidden romance of a 24-year-old Vietnam veteran who died in Saigon in 1972.

JIMMY IN SAIGON is a personal exploration into the radical life and mysterious death of Jimmy McDowell, an American 24-year-old Vietnam veteran who died in 1972, when his brother, filmmaker Peter McDowell, was only five. While investigating the elusive last years of Jimmy’s life, Peter takes us from America to Vietnam, France, and back home again, uncovering the buried past and hidden romance that Jimmy left behind.

Last year was the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Jimmy's provocative choices cause us to reflect: how has the United States changed, or remained stagnant in terms of foreign policy, domestic politics, and conversations surrounding sexual identity? How can families better navigate grief, mourning, and deeply held secrets? As kick-off points to these discussions, JIMMY IN SAIGON provides a window to fruitful and lively dialogues.

The Flicks
$8-10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jimmy In Saigon Film
jimmyinsaigonfilm@gmail.com
www.jimmyinsaigon.com

Artist Group Info

Peter McDowell
peter@petermcdowell.com
www.petermcdowell.com
The Flicks
646 W Fulton St
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208)-342-4222
https://www.theflicksboise.com/