Laughs are headed to Caldwell for the sixth year in a row as the Dry Bar Comedy Tour returns with fan favorites Bengt Washburn, Kelly Collette, and Adam Bush. Known for its clean "Comedy for Everyone," Dry Bar Comedy has become a worldwide sensation, with specials generating more than two billion social media views and millions of devoted fans. This year's lineup brings Bengt's clever storytelling, Kelly's fearless wit, and Adam's relatable humor together for one unforgettable night of laughs. Landing on Valentine's Day weekend, it's the perfect way to celebrate, whether you're planning a date night, a night out with friends, or simply treating yourself to an evening of nonstop comedy.

