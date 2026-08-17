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Dry Bar Comedy

Dry Bar Comedy

Laughs are headed to Caldwell for the sixth year in a row as the Dry Bar Comedy Tour returns with fan favorites Bengt Washburn, Kelly Collette, and Adam Bush. Known for its clean "Comedy for Everyone," Dry Bar Comedy has become a worldwide sensation, with specials generating more than two billion social media views and millions of devoted fans. This year's lineup brings Bengt's clever storytelling, Kelly's fearless wit, and Adam's relatable humor together for one unforgettable night of laughs. Landing on Valentine's Day weekend, it's the perfect way to celebrate, whether you're planning a date night, a night out with friends, or simply treating yourself to an evening of nonstop comedy.

Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho
$16-$32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Caldwell Fine Arts

Artist Group Info

kim@caldwellfinearts.org
Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho
2112 Cleveland Blvd.
Caldwell, Idaho 83605
2086028796
info@caldwellfineartsorg
www.caldwellfinearts.org