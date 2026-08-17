Eleanor & Dario bring together musical traditions from around the world in a concert as engaging as it is inspiring. Their performances weave together jazz, Latin American folk music, French influences, and original compositions, creating a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly new. Eleanor Dubinsky's expressive vocals and multi-instrumental talents combine seamlessly with Dario Acosta Teich's masterful guitar work, resulting in music that is rich in texture, emotion, and storytelling.

The duo has performed on acclaimed stages across five continents, including The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the Guggenheim Museum, and renowned jazz venues throughout the United States, South America, and Europe. Drawing on Dario's Argentine roots and Eleanor's multilingual artistry, their concerts explore the rhythms, melodies, and stories that connect cultures around the world. Audiences leave not only entertained, but with a renewed appreciation for the power of music to bring people together.

Individual Tickets available now or order Season Tickets and save 20% on 5+ events.

