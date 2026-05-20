Eli Young Band @ Roadhouse at the Mill

Get ready to sing your heart out and dance the night away with Eli Young Band at Roadhouse at the Mill!

What goes around comes around, and nearly 25 years since their founding in Denton, Texas, multi-Platinum country band Eli Young Band have come home.

Led by an unmistakable vocal and bringing a Texas-rock edge to modern country, the never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson have spent two-plus decades on the run, growing from hometown heroes into globe-trotting, chart-topping pioneers. Yet in all that time, EYB never forgot its raising, and today the foursome reclaim the spirit behind their success.