Entrepreneur Business Strategy & Power Networking Lunch

Treasure Valley entrepreneurs — are you ready to take your business to the next level?

Join internationally recognized business strategist, entrepreneur, and Rainmaker Bill Walsh for an exclusive afternoon of business growth strategies, powerful networking, and fresh opportunities at The Club at SpurWing in Meridian, Idaho!

Whether you're just starting your entrepreneurial journey, working to grow your business, or ready to scale to new heights, this interactive event is designed to help you think bigger, make valuable connections, and discover practical strategies for greater success.

What You'll Experience:

- Accelerated Business Growth: Discover strategies to generate more leads, increase sales, and grow your business.

- Powerful Marketing Strategies: Explore fresh approaches to attracting customers, building visibility, and standing out in today's competitive marketplace.

- Confident Communication: Learn techniques to strengthen your public speaking, influence, and leadership.

- Power Networking: Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners throughout the Treasure Valley.

- New Opportunities: Gain insights, inspiration, and connections that could open doors for your next stage of growth.

Why Attend?

One of the most valuable investments you can make in your entrepreneurial journey is surrounding yourself with people who challenge your thinking, expand your perspective, and inspire you to reach higher.

This is more than another networking luncheon. It's an opportunity to learn directly from Bill Walsh, exchange ideas with ambitious entrepreneurs, and walk away with actionable insights you can put to work in your business.

Event Details

Thursday, November 19, 2026

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

The Club at SpurWing | Meridian, Idaho

Advance Registration Required**

Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!

REGISTER HERE:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ceo-summitpower-lunch-boise-idaho-tickets-1993482731513?aff=Doctoroffun