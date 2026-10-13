Entrepreneur Connect Speaker Series

Bryan Papé founded MiiR in 2010 with a dream to create more beauty and generosity in the world. Having inherited his grandfather’s entrepreneurial spirit, it wasn’t until a life-or-death ski accident that Bryan fully realized his vision to build a legacy of using business as a tool to positively impact the world.

MiiR is a generosity-driven company that creates thoughtfully-designed active lifestyle products through its social and environmental mission. Through relentless innovation, it has developed an iconic line of products that combine beauty, performance and sustainability. Current partners include Patagonia, Blue Bottle Coffee, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Nike. MiiR is sold in 72 countries. Every MiiR product sold helps fund trackable projects around the world, and to-date has granted $5 million to nonprofit organizations focused on social and environmental causes.

The event is open to the public and no ticket is required.

Parking is free in the Brady Garage.

Take these steps for free parking: