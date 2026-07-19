Eye Contact, Sensuality & Stage Presence w/ Peekaboo Pointe!

The reigning Duchess of Exotic World, and winner of Most Classic at the Burlesque Hall of Fame 2026, Peekaboo Pointe is teaching in Boise, ID! In this experiential class, we will explore authentic sensuality and eye contact to learn how to access it onstage and in our daily lives. By exploring and practicing eye contact together as a group, we will dive into the emotions it can elicit and begin learning how to bring this to the stage.

August 23rd (6p-7:30p)

$30 (pre-registration required)

What to bring: An open heart

Wear Haus: 1726 W Main St. Boise, ID 83702

Side street (free) parking available

