Eye Contact, Sensuality & Stage Presence w/ Peekaboo Pointe!
Eye Contact, Sensuality & Stage Presence w/ Peekaboo Pointe!
The reigning Duchess of Exotic World, and winner of Most Classic at the Burlesque Hall of Fame 2026, Peekaboo Pointe is teaching in Boise, ID! In this experiential class, we will explore authentic sensuality and eye contact to learn how to access it onstage and in our daily lives. By exploring and practicing eye contact together as a group, we will dive into the emotions it can elicit and begin learning how to bring this to the stage.
August 23rd (6p-7:30p)
$30 (pre-registration required)
What to bring: An open heart
Wear Haus: 1726 W Main St. Boise, ID 83702
Side street (free) parking available
Wear Haus
30
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Femme Von Follies
femmevonfollies@gmail.com
Wear Haus
1726 W Main St.Boise, Idaho 83702
2086955746
wearhausboise@gmail.com