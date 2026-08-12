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Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop

Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop

Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop
Tuesday, August 26th, 5:30-7:00pm, Ages 6+
Invite fairies and gnomes into your backyard by building them a magical home! Get creative as you construct your own fairyland, complete with houses, benches, or anything else your imagination dreams up. Bring your own 2–3 inch deep container or pot, or use one provided by the library. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult for assistance. A fun and popular family activity to create some magic together!
Registration required.

Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
https://notaquietlibrary.org/cal-test/#/events/evF4JAKo5p/instances/WUPRI57BZV/
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com