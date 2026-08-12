Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop
Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop
Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop
Tuesday, August 26th, 5:30-7:00pm, Ages 6+
Invite fairies and gnomes into your backyard by building them a magical home! Get creative as you construct your own fairyland, complete with houses, benches, or anything else your imagination dreams up. Bring your own 2–3 inch deep container or pot, or use one provided by the library. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult for assistance. A fun and popular family activity to create some magic together!
Registration required.
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com