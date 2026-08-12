Fairy and Gnome Garden Workshop

Tuesday, August 26th, 5:30-7:00pm, Ages 6+

Invite fairies and gnomes into your backyard by building them a magical home! Get creative as you construct your own fairyland, complete with houses, benches, or anything else your imagination dreams up. Bring your own 2–3 inch deep container or pot, or use one provided by the library. Children under 9 must be accompanied by an adult for assistance. A fun and popular family activity to create some magic together!

Registration required.