Fall 4/4 Guitar

The Idaho Guitar Society is a nonprofit organization that promotes guitar performances, workshops, and other events throughout Idaho. This concert features professional guitarists: Dr. Ryan Nitz is an award-winning guitarist who teaches guitar at Boise State University, Diana Schaible is an "Open Minds through Art" teacher and musician in Arizona, and James Reid is the former director of the guitar program at the University of Idaho and the founder of the Northwest Guitar Festival. These professional guitarists will perform a variety of music that includes Baroque, Classical Spanish, and modern original, creative compositions.