Family Resiliency Course
Family Resiliency Course
This free 10-week course provides a place for families to come together in a peer support setting to learn and grow. Families will be provided dinner with each class and children participate in parallel programming so that the family is growing and learning to be more resilient TOGETHER! Our courses are free of charge! To enroll, please email enroll@familyadvocates.org - subject line: Family Resiliency Course In-Person.
Family Advocates
Every week through Sep 08, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Tuesday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
Family Strengthening Education Program - Family Advocates
208-923-1497
enroll@familyadvocates.org
Family Advocates
3010 W State StBoise, Idaho 83703