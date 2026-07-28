Calling all tarot lovers, and curious minds alike - join us for a night of storytelling where the tale of the tarot comes to life on stage!

The Fool's Journey, represented through the major arcana of the tarot, symbolizes the cycle of life, and the path we take to discover more about ourselves and the world.

Fate and Fortune is a variety show featuring the art of burlesque, drag, aerial, stand up comedy, and more!

With performances by Aunt Tifa, Lobot Amie, Stella Sin, Tucker Wright, Hel Bente, Meathooker, Saint Babylon, Faeryl Sweet, Scarlet Ember, Aiden Antares, Bobbi Marie, Willy Munster, Val Saint Claire, and Violet Aura!

When: August 8th, 2026 (Doors at 7pm, Show at 8pm)

Where: The Balcony Club in Boise, Idaho

Presale Tickets:

$15 GA

$20 Front Row VIP

$120 Ultimate VIP Table - fits up to 8 people and includes a complimentary bottle of champagne!

21+

Tickets on Eventbrite:

FateAndFortune.eventbrite.com

