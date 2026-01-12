First Annual Brewers Haven for the Holidays Market

Shop Local. Eat Well. Drink Something Seasonal. Make a Little Art.

Make a Sunday afternoon of it!

Join us on Brewers Haven on Sunday, November 15, for a festive afternoon celebrating local makers, good food, creative discoveries, and community.

We’re bringing together 12+ local food and art vendors for a one-of-a-kind holiday market filled with unique finds, locally made goods and plenty of inspiration for your holiday shopping list.

Get hands-on with an interactive raku firing experience, something delicious to eat from Boise Bao, and settle in with one of Brewers Haven’s holiday seasonal beers. Whether you’re hunting for gifts, discovering your next favorite local maker, or simply looking for a fun way to spend Sunday afternoon, there’s something here for you.

And there’s another reason to join us on November 15 as Brewers Haven will be drawing the winners for their Bentley Strong fundraiser raffle. Come celebrate the community, support a meaningful cause, and see who takes home the prizes.

Bring a friend, bring your appetite and come raise a glass to shopping local and supporting people who make our community special.