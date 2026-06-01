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First Thursday at Mixed Greens

First Thursday at Mixed Greens

First Thursday is back at Mixed Greens!
Stop by to shop local favorites, meet some wonderful vendors, and enjoy a fun evening downtown. This month’s guests include Curbside Books, Little Blue Shed Art, Idaho Botanical Garden, Payette Brewing, and Amare Jewelry. Come say hello, find something special, and support local businesses and community organizations. See you Thursday!

Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
www.ilikemixedgreens.com

Artist Group Info

Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com