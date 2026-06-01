First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday is back at Mixed Greens!
Stop by to shop local favorites, meet some wonderful vendors, and enjoy a fun evening downtown. This month’s guests include Curbside Books, Little Blue Shed Art, Idaho Botanical Garden, Payette Brewing, and Amare Jewelry. Come say hello, find something special, and support local businesses and community organizations. See you Thursday!
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Artist Group Info
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com