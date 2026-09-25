© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Thursday at Mixed Greens

First Thursday at Mixed Greens

What’s in the cards for First Thursday at Mixed Greens?
Curious what the universe has in store for you? Join us at Mixed Greens for a special evening of tarot readings with a talented local tarot reader!
Tarot reading available throughout the evening. Shop Mixed Greens selection of gifts. Enjoy the good vibes, a little mystery, and maybe a glimpse into your future…

Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
www.ilikemixedgreens.com

Artist Group Info

Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com