First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday at Mixed Greens
What’s in the cards for First Thursday at Mixed Greens?
Curious what the universe has in store for you? Join us at Mixed Greens for a special evening of tarot readings with a talented local tarot reader!
Tarot reading available throughout the evening. Shop Mixed Greens selection of gifts. Enjoy the good vibes, a little mystery, and maybe a glimpse into your future…
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Artist Group Info
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens Modern Gifts
213 N 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
2083441605
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com