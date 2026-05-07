First Thursday at Mixed Greens
First Thursday at Mixed Greens
Mixed Greens will be hosting Poppyseed Bakery, Bead-a-Bull Jewelry, Cinder Winery, and Eric Henderson for First Thursday. Come join us for treats, drinks, and good music! We have a great selection of Mother's Day gifts to pick from!
Mixed Greens
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Artist Group Info
Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens
213 N 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
help@ilikemixedgreens.com