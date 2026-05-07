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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

First Thursday at Mixed Greens

First Thursday at Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens will be hosting Poppyseed Bakery, Bead-a-Bull Jewelry, Cinder Winery, and Eric Henderson for First Thursday. Come join us for treats, drinks, and good music! We have a great selection of Mother's Day gifts to pick from!

Mixed Greens
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mixed Greens Modern GIfts
2083441605
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
www.ilikemixedgreens.com

Artist Group Info

Help@ilikemixedgreens.com
Mixed Greens
213 N 9th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
help@ilikemixedgreens.com
https://www.ilikemixedgreens.com/