First Thursday at Mixed Greens

Join us at Mixed Greens for August’s First Thursday! As a thank you for voting for us as Best Giftshop in Boise for 10 years we are offering 10% off your purchase all day! Come shop with us and support our local vendors. The Idaho Humane Society is promoting Toast to Tails gala. Poppyseed Bakery will be here selling delicious baked goods. Look around the store to spot Spud Buddy! In addition to the local vendors, Mixed Greens will be sampling some of our favorite food items in the store. We hope to see you there!