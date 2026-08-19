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First Thursday Under the Tree

First Thursday Under the Tree

Come join the City of Boise in celebrating America 250! This year, First Thursday's on the Plaza becomes First Thursday's Under the Tree as we join in the semiquincentennial celebrations. Each month, we will celebrate a different theme and explore Boise's rich cultural and historical significance in the story of America. Highlighting the diverse communities that make up Boise, come enjoy music, food, and community!

FREE CONCERT AND SNOW CONES! Come join the City of Boise as we wrap up the 2026 First Thursday Under the Tree Series with a free concert by Red Light Challenge! This month's theme, "We the People," we celebrate our unique, Boise community and the work being done every day to make this a city for everyone. Chat with partner organizations and city departments, enjoy a snow cone from Slay the Snow, play with some furry friends, and enjoy the park!

https://www.cityofboise.org/events/community-engagement/2026/september/first-thursday-under-the-tree-we-the-people/

Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of Boise
2086087600
bpr@cityofboise.org
https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/fourthofjuly/

Artist Group Info

Red Light Challenge
redlightchallengeband@gmail.com
https://www.redlightchallengeband.com/
Cherie Buckner-Webb Park
1100 W Bannock St
Boise, Idaho 83702