Fourth of July Dirty Pour Drop In
Fourth of July Dirty Pour Drop In
Celebrate this 4th of July with a dirty pour or open cup paint pour! Get out of the heat and create a piece of art that will outlast the fireworks!
We will be teaching open cup and dirty pour techniques all day! So drop in when you have time and paint with us!
Books on the Vine
$25
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com