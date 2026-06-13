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Fourth of July Dirty Pour Drop In

Fourth of July Dirty Pour Drop In

Celebrate this 4th of July with a dirty pour or open cup paint pour! Get out of the heat and create a piece of art that will outlast the fireworks!

We will be teaching open cup and dirty pour techniques all day! So drop in when you have time and paint with us!

Books on the Vine
$25
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com