Frank Smith Inaugural Memorial Ride

Join us for the inaugural Frank Smith Memorial Ride, honoring the life and legacy of our fallen brother Frank Smith. As a founding member and driving force behind the development of the American Legion Riders in Idaho, Frank's dedication and passion helped shape our community and mission. This special event will celebrate Frank's contribution and ensure his memory lives on through camaraderie, service, and the open rode. All proceeds will support Veterans' programs and initiatives that were close to Frank's heart. Let's come together to ride in remembrance, uphold his legacy, and continue his work in serving Veterans, their families, and our communities.

The ride includes: a ride patch, a wristband, and an Italian dinner (Lasagna and Spaghetti, Garden Salad, Fresh Baked Breads)