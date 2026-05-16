Frank Smith Memorial Ride - Treasure Valley American Legion Riders

IN MEMORY OF

FRANK SMITH

FOREVER IN THE WIND

American Legion Riders -

Treasure Valley Is Proud to Host The

Inaugural Frank Smith Memorial Ride

Frank Smith Memorial Ride

Join us for the Inaugural Frank Smith Memorial Ride, honoring the life and legacy of our fallen

brother Frank Smith. As a founding member and driving force behind the development of the American Legion Riders in Idaho Frank's dedication and passion helped shape our community and mission. This special event will celebrate Frank's contribution and ensure his memory lives on through comradery, service, and the open rode. All proceeds will support Veteran's programs and initiatives that were close t o Frank's heart. Let's come together t o ride in remembrance, uphold his legacy, and continue his work i n serving Veterans, their families, and our communities.

Event Details

• Date: May 16th, 2026

• Time: 10:00am

• Starting Location: Star-Middleton Post 39

• Second Stop: Nampa Post 18

• Third Stop: Mountain Home Post 101

• Fourth Stop: Kuna Post 142

• Ending Location: Meridian Post 113

• Registration Fee: $30 for one; $50 for two

Ride with us to honor a true champion for Veterans and a beloved member of the American