Frank Smith Memorial Ride - Treasure Valley American Legion Riders
Frank Smith Memorial Ride - Treasure Valley American Legion Riders
IN MEMORY OF
FRANK SMITH
FOREVER IN THE WIND
American Legion Riders -
Treasure Valley Is Proud to Host The
Inaugural Frank Smith Memorial Ride
Frank Smith Memorial Ride
Join us for the Inaugural Frank Smith Memorial Ride, honoring the life and legacy of our fallen
brother Frank Smith. As a founding member and driving force behind the development of the American Legion Riders in Idaho Frank's dedication and passion helped shape our community and mission. This special event will celebrate Frank's contribution and ensure his memory lives on through comradery, service, and the open rode. All proceeds will support Veteran's programs and initiatives that were close t o Frank's heart. Let's come together t o ride in remembrance, uphold his legacy, and continue his work i n serving Veterans, their families, and our communities.
Event Details
• Date: May 16th, 2026
• Time: 10:00am
• Starting Location: Star-Middleton Post 39
• Second Stop: Nampa Post 18
• Third Stop: Mountain Home Post 101
• Fourth Stop: Kuna Post 142
• Ending Location: Meridian Post 113
• Registration Fee: $30 for one; $50 for two
Ride with us to honor a true champion for Veterans and a beloved member of the American