FREE! Art Spark in Kleiner Park – Community Art Party

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location: Kleiner Park (Event Lawn), 1900 N Records Ave., Meridian, ID 83642

Cost: Free admission for the community

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Event Overview

Get ready, Meridian! Our favorite creative bash is back with a fresh twist. Formerly known as the community art party, the festival is leveling up for 2026 as Art Spark in Kleiner Park. Join us for a full-day celebration of local creativity, music, and food. Whether you are an art lover, a foodie, or a live music fan, there is something for everyone at this year's biggest creative bash.

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What to Expect

Live Music and Performances: Enjoy a fantastic lineup of local and regional bands on the mainstage, alongside pop-up performances featuring dance, spoken word, and theater.

Interactive Art: Participate in hands-on art stations, contribute to community murals, or watch local talent go head-to-head in competitive chalk art battles.

Artist Showcases: Stroll through community art booths featuring local organizations, creators, and groups like Open Letter Collective, Treasure Valley Ballet Academy, The Boise Bard Players, School of Rock, and Creative Cove.

Expanded Food Court: Grab a bite from local favorites including Kanak Attack Hawaiian Food, World's Best Corndogs, Idaho Crepe Company, So/Me Acai and more!

NEW! Beer and Seltzers: Beer garden provided by Loose Screw Beer Co.--grab a drink and enjoy walking around the park with the family in tow.

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Call for Artists & Vendors: Apply Now!

Are you a local artist, art-centric business, or organization? Applications are currently open to participate in Art Spark! Space can be used to share information, promote memberships, sell tickets, or market original products.

Criteria: Selection is made by the event committee. Mass-produced items or non-local reproductions will not be accepted. Interactive, hands-on activities at your booth are highly preferred!

Standard Booth Fee: $40

Non-Profit Booth Fee (501(c)(3)): $20

Registration Deadline: August 1

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Contact Information

For more details, vendor application inquiries, or event questions, please contact the City of Meridian:

Phone: (208) 888-3579

Email: recreation@meridiancity.org