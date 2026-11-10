Free Drop-In Writing Workshop (online)

The Cabin's free and open writing workshop, held from 6:30 - 8:00 PM on the first and third Tuesday of each month. Drop-in is hosted by writers Danny Stewart, Natalie Disney, and other guest writers who create unique prompts designed to inspire a supportive community of local writers. This workshop will take place online via Zoom. For security purposes, please pre-register via the link below. You will be sent a registration confirmation (and reminder email a day prior to the workshop) with the login info.

https://www.thecabinidaho.org/all-events/free-drop-in-writing-workshop12-15-2026-ky9wf-hst3b-c9kak-f84a8-msm7z-wzldw-sln4h-4fw5m-ra9hh-a6cdd-pf2mt-fkh59-dansr-cnnsx-ajnp6-jy5hs-kg4d8-k7lbf-jbyh2-lxpgl-jlfjh-wmb7r