Free Public Talk Tonight: The Ancient, Scientific Teachings of Kriya Yoga

Join us tonight for a free public talk with visiting Kriya Yoga teacher Yogacharya Kaushal Gokli.

🪷 Meditation, Love, and Peace 📅 Friday, October 23 | 🕡 6:30 – 7:45 PM 📍 Boise Co-op in the Village, 2350 N. Eagle Rd, Meridian

Kriya Yoga is an ancient meditation technique whose lineage includes Paramahansa Yogananda, author of Autobiography of a Yogi. The talk is open to everyone, no experience is needed, and friends and family are welcome.

There's also a weekend program with initiation, which requires registration and a fee.

Details: https://www.kriya.org/event-details/8913/en

Questions: boise-id@kriya.org