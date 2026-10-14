Friends of Hailey Library Book Drive

PSA:

Friends of Hailey Public Library are conducting a book drive this Sat Oct 17th through Monday Oct 19th from 10 am to 4 pm at Hailey Town Center West. they will be accepting donations of gently used books for the upcoming Used Book and Bake Sale from Oct 22nd through Oct 24th at the same location. This FUNdraiser provides our local community with an opportunity to reuse and recycle books while supporting our local library. Magazines, encyclopedias, VHS tapes and excessively damaged books cannot be accepted. Pls do not drop off donations outside of these days and times. Thanks you for your understanding and support. For more info, contact haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com